Elon Musk Posts Pic of Son, Jokes Infant's Spoon Skills are Lagging

Elon Musk Tiny Baby ... Huuuuuuge Expectations!!!
7/21/2020 7:44 AM PT
Elon Musk is showing off his pride and joy -- no, not the Falcon 9 -- little baby A-12 ... but he's also making it clear the kid's following in big footsteps, so he better get his spoon skills up!
The Tesla and SpaceX honcho posted a pic of himself cradling X Æ A-Xii, (it's pronounced X Ash A12) ... adorable, right? But, Elon's caption -- in German for some reason -- translates to "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."
We're pretty sure Papa Musk is joking because A-12 isn't even 3-months-old yet!!! While we have no doubt Elon sets a high bar for his kids, there are limits ... even for the son of Musk.
On the other hand ... no one would be shocked to see A-12 rocking a headset in mission control for the next SpaceX launch. Kid's gotta learn somehow!
