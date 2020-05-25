Elon Musk and Grimes Change Baby's Name to Comply with Law

Elon Musk and Grimes pushed the envelope thaaaaat much too far because it turns out their baby's name is against the law!!!

As you know, Elon and Grimes had a baby boy earlier this month, whom they named X Æ A-12 Musk.

But then, people started digging in and found under California law, birth names must be limited to the following characters ... abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.

Grimes clearly got the message, because someone noticed a change and asked, "Did you change the baby name because of California law? What is the baby's new name?" She replied, "X Æ A-Xii," adding, "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh."

As for what it all means ... the X stands for an unknown variable, Æ is like AI, and if you know anything about Musk he's intrigued and concerned about it.

Grimes explained A-12 -- "A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

The "A" has musical significant to Grimes ... it stands for "Archangel," her favorite song.

As for how to pronounce ... Musk told Joe Rogan, "I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced 'Ash'... and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution."