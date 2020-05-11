Elon Musk Reopens Tesla Factory In Defiance Of Alameda County Order

Exclusive Details

Elon Musk is playing chicken with officials in Cali ... restarting production at a Tesla factory in open defiance of an official order ... daring authorities to handcuff him.

Here's the deal ... the Tesla honcho reopened his factory in Fremont, CA Monday despite Alameda County officials ordering the plant to remain shuttered due to coronavirus restrictions.

Elon seems ready and willing to buck the law ... he says he's willing to be arrested for his act of defiance.

But, law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... authorities are NOT planning to arrest Elon or anyone else working at the plant. We're told cops are aware of Elon's announcement and are currently working on a plan forward.

Musk just tweeted to his 33 million followers, "Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."