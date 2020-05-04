Elon Musk Lists Two Homes After Vowing To Sell Off Most Possessions

It's Easy If You Try

Elon Musk seems super serious about selling off almost all of his physical possessions and not owning a home ... because he just put a pair of mansions on the market.

The Tesla honcho listed two of his Bel-Air estates for sale Sunday, this only days after telling the world he would shed most of his possessions and own no home.

Elon's seeking a combined $39.5 million for the properties -- listing a massive 16,251-square-foot estate for $30 mil and a home previously owned by the late Gene Wilder for $9.5 million.

And, get this ... Elon's selling without a realtor. The homes are both for sale by owner.

Gene's former haunt is a quirky, unique and charming ranch-style property overlooking the stream, trees and white sand traps of the 13th green and 14th fairway on the Bel-Air County Club Golf Course. The 5-bedroom, 2,756-square-foot home comes with an oval pool and private guest cottage.

Elon says there's one stipulation for buying Willy Wonka's old house ... "It cannot be torn down or lose any of its soul."

Elon's other listing sits on a private knoll overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club, with sweeping views of the city and Pacific ocean. It's a sprawling property with 6-bedrooms, including a master suite with separate dual closets and baths.

The crib is decked out with a family wing, 2-story library, 2-room guest suite, theater, wine cellar, gym, lighted championship tennis court, pool and a fruit orchard!

Plenty of room to park those Teslas in the motor court with a 5-car garage.

Elon ignited the selling spree Friday with a Twitter storm ... announcing, "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house." Elon says "freedom" is behind the sale.

Musk bought the two properties for about $24 million combined back in 2012 and 2013 ... and the homes are part of a six-house collection Elon owns outside Bel-Air Country Club.