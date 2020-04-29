Elon Musk Wants to 'Free America Now'

Breaking News

Elon Musk has been way off with his coronavirus predictions from the start, but now he's doubling down with his asinine thoughts ... by urging the U.S. to reopen and be "free" again.

The Tesla honcho just tweeted to his 33 million followers, "FREE AMERICA NOW" ... following a couple other tweets encouraging states to ease pandemic lockdown restrictions, despite health experts' warnings that doing so could lead to a spike in deaths.

Musk -- who on March 19 tweeted about COVID-19, "Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April" -- has been one of the loudest cynics of stay-at-home orders and has referred to the pandemic as overblown panic several times ... despite nearly 60,000 deaths in the U.S. in a relatively short time.

Now he seems to be joining the chorus of naysayers like Tucker Carlson -- who declared on his show Monday night that the coronavirus is "just not that deadly" and shutdowns don't really work -- who want to ignore the serious dangers of COVID-19 and get back to normal.

Truth is, it's just not that easy -- or safe, or smart -- and Elon's suggestion is dumbfounding.

However, as we've reported, he's not alone -- there are a lot of Americans who are quitting quarantine to head to beaches or attend parties ... and it feels like things are coming apart at the seams.