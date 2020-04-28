German Doctors Get Naked in Protest, Demand More PPE

Doctors in Germany are demanding more personal protective equipment -- to safely fight COVID-19 -- and their plight's getting attention, 'cause they got naked.

These Berlin docs are in ... their birthday suits for a campaign called Blanke Bedenken, which translates to blank/naked concerns. They kept it PG-13, you don't see any of their privates as they posed in unique ways to cover up a bit.

Their message comes across clearly ... they're in need of more gear -- like face masks, gloves and gowns. It's a plea we've heard from doctors, nurses and EMTs here in the U.S. for more than a month. The German doctors say without the critically-needed PPE, they might as well be bare naked on the frontlines.

Even some of the masks they wore in the pics are makeshift, homemade jobs. One of the docs has a sign that reads (in German), "I learned to sew wounds. Why do I now need to know how to sew masks?"

Germany's been credited for managing the pandemic fairly well, with under 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and less than 6,000 deaths. That doesn't necessarily mean their doctors have it easy, though.