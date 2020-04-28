Vice President Mike Pence Doesn't Wear Mask, Ignores Mayo Clinic Policy

Play video content PBS

Vice President Mike Pence thinks the rules don't apply to him -- he's brazenly ignoring Mayo Clinic policy by not wearing a face covering, even though everyone else is.

Here's the deal ... the VP toured the renowned Minnesota hospital with a large group Tuesday and decided he'd pass on wearing a mask. The medical facility says, as policy, everyone needs to cover their face to guard against transmission of COVID-19.

Everyone around Pence adhered to the policy, so he stood out like a sore thumb. Keep in mind, this is the guy President Trump pegged to run the coronavirus task force. So, it's bad optics, potentially dangerous ... and just rude to his hosts.

The Mayo Clinic even tweeted that it told Pence about the policy mandating all patients, visitors and staff wear face coverings or masks BEFORE the tour of the grounds. That tweet has since been deleted.

While Pence and POTUS have refused to wear masks ... both sides of Congress are following the CDC's guidelines to wear masks when entering essential businesses and health care facilities.