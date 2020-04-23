U.S. Congress Begins Eerie House Session As Most Wear Masks

Nancy Pelosi looked more like she was on the set of "Contagion" the sequel than the U.S. Capitol building ... as she and her entourage all strolled in wearing masks.

The House Speaker arrived Thursday to the nation's capital as the House of Representatives begin debating several coronavirus-related issues and, hopefully, vote and approve the new stimulus package to help the reeling economy and specifically small businesses. The Senate already approved the nearly $500 billion relief bill.

You can see it's not just Nancy wearing a face covering. Her staff and security detail are also following the CDC's guidelines to wear masks while entering essential businesses. When the session began, you can also see almost every member -- both Democrats and Republicans -- wearing masks, though there were a few knuckleheads who opted going sans mask.