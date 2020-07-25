Ryan Dorsey Breaks Silence on Naya Rivera's Death

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has broken his silence on her untimely death -- and his tribute to her is gut-wrenching.

Ryan -- who's also the father of her son, Josey -- took to Instagram Saturday with a heartfelt post about his ex-wife for the first time since she disappeared and was later discovered dead at Lake Piru, throwing up a photo of her and their boy together along with a lengthy caption.

He writes, "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before."

Ryan continued, "Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up."

He went on to say that Josey's presence alone would make any bad times a little less because a piece of Naya will forever live on within him, and by extension ... with Ryan. He added, "(Josey will) never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."

Ryan went on to thank everyone for the outpouring of support, saying ... "I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence." He finished, "Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about."

Ryan was one of several members of Naya's loved ones who went to Lake Piru in the days after her disappearance -- even getting in the water at one point to feel a connection.