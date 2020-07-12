Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Makes Emotional Visit to Lake Piru
7/12/2020 6:57 AM PT
Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, made his way to Lake Piru Saturday, and the emotion was palpable.
Ryan, whose son was on the boating trip when Naya disappeared last Wednesday, ventured out into the water -- just like Naya's dad -- as if to gain a connection to her. He then sat by himself as authorities continued their search for Naya's body.
Naya's father, George, and her brother also went into the water and stood, as if to pray.
As we reported, Naya and her 4-year-old son, Josey, were on a boating outing when they jumped in for a swim and she disappeared ... this according to what he told authorities.
The lake is littered with trees and debris and visibility is almost non-existent. So far, there are no signs of Naya's body. She would be the 9th person to drown in the lake since the mid-'90s, and locals are demanding better warnings for swimmers, alerting them to the dangers.
