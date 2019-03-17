'Glee' Actor Jesse Luken Charged with DUI

"Glee" actor Jesse Luken has officially been charged with DUI ... nearly 3 months after he was arrested.

The L.A. County D.A.'s Office charged Jesse with 1 misdemeanor count of DUI and 1 misdemeanor count of driving with a .08 blood alcohol content. His arraignment's been set for next month in Glendale.

TMZ broke the story ... Jesse was busted last December after cops said his Toyota was found on a curb with the airbag deployed. His right front tire was mangled but no other cars were involved. We were told Jesse was in the driver's seat and he reeked of booze. Cops say he bombed the field sobriety test.

If convicted, Jesse -- who played the dirty blonde jock, Bobby 'Boom Boom' Surette, on the hit show -- will almost certainly get the usual punishment ... probation and a mandatory alcohol ed program.

"Glee" cast members have had more than their share of woes. Mark Salling committed suicide while awaiting sentencing in his child porn case. Cory Monteith died of a drug overdose. And, Naya Rivera was busted for domestic violence.