Kid Creates S.A.M. (Social Awareness Machine) for Proper Social Distancing

A 12-year-old might very well be on his way to becoming this country's next major inventor -- 'cause he cooked up a little homemade machine to help people social distance.

The kid's name is Keashon, and his dad posted a video of him showing off his new invention ... he calls it S.A.M. (Social Awareness Machine) and it's pretty simple as far as what it does. According to Keashon, the machine beeps when there's something closer than 6 feet to you.

We don't know exactly how it works -- looks like a simple built-in sensor system -- but the point is, this young'n built it himself from scratch ... at least that's the way it seems from what his dad described on social media.

Thank you everybody for the love and support! God bless and keep encouraging your kids to be creative and invest in their education, the kids are the future and the future is now 🙏🏽

And hey, if it works as well as it seems to in the video ... it could potentially save lives. That, or annoy the hell out of people. Either way, it appears effective in keeping folks at bay.