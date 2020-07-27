Dr. Anthony Fauci, Kaepernick to Be Honored By RFK Human Rights Org.

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick and Dr. Anthony Fauci have both been tapped by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights org. to receive its most prestigious award ... after being hailed as "modern-day human rights defenders."

Kap and Fauci are 2 of the 5 people selected for the 2020 RFK Ripple of Hope Award -- which honors people who "demonstrated a commitment to social change" and have "utilized their platform for the public good."

"At a time when the courageous pursuit of equality and justice has become political and riddled with adversity, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stands with these modern-day human rights defenders in their inspirational fight for progress," the Org. said in a statement.

The other recipients include United Farm Workers of America co-founder Dolores Huerta, Pal Pal president Dan Schulman and DocuSign CEO Dan Springer.

Kaepernick issued a statement ... saying, "In 2017, I was in the audience honoring Mr. Harry Belafonte as he accepted the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award."

"I am humbled to follow the footsteps of individuals like Mr. B and to be in the company of all the other laureates. Thank you for this prestigious award."

Previous Ripple of Hope award winners include, Barack Obama, Tim Cook, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Robert F. Smith, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Belafonte, John Lewis, Hillary Clinton, Bono and Joe Biden.

The event is usually held in person -- but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will go down virtually on Dec. 10 instead.