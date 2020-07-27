Nats' Manager Dave Martinez on MLB's COVID Outbreak, Honestly 'I'm Scared'

Nats' Manager Dave Martinez On MLB's COVID Outbreak ... 'I'm Scared'
7/27/2020 2:38 PM PT
Some brutal honesty from Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez -- who admits he's "scared" about the MLB's newest COVID outbreak.
"I’m going to be honest with you, I’m scared. I really am," the 55-year-old explained to the media Monday.
"I go from here, home, back here every day, that’s all I do. I wash my hands, I went from 47 times a day to probably 99 times a day. Wear my mask everywhere I go. But there’s always that concern, you know."
Martinez was hospitalized for a heart procedure back in Sept. 2019 -- and says he's concerned that could put him at a greater risk.
"Because of my heart condition ... what happens to me if I do get it?! I have to be extra careful."
"With that said, sometimes I tend to put myself aside and worry about other people more than me. I think that’s why I’m here, because I worry about those guys before I put myself first."
As we previously reported, 11 Miami Marlins players and 2 Marlins coaches have tested positive for COVID over the past few days ... forcing MLB to cancel at least 2 games and leaving many wondering how the season will continue.
