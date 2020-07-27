Nats' Manager Dave Martinez on MLB's COVID Outbreak, Honestly 'I'm Scared'

Breaking News

Some brutal honesty from Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez -- who admits he's "scared" about the MLB's newest COVID outbreak.

"I’m going to be honest with you, I’m scared. I really am," the 55-year-old explained to the media Monday.

WATCH - "I'm going to be honest with you, I'm scared."



Powerful words today from @Nationals manager Davey Martinez.



The Marlins situation is a major eye opener to the rest of the teams.



More tonight on @ABC7News.@KgriggsPhoto @ProducerSass pic.twitter.com/WyDzq5FJx8 — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) July 27, 2020 @ScottABC7

"I go from here, home, back here every day, that’s all I do. I wash my hands, I went from 47 times a day to probably 99 times a day. Wear my mask everywhere I go. But there’s always that concern, you know."

Martinez was hospitalized for a heart procedure back in Sept. 2019 -- and says he's concerned that could put him at a greater risk.

"Because of my heart condition ... what happens to me if I do get it?! I have to be extra careful."

"With that said, sometimes I tend to put myself aside and worry about other people more than me. I think that’s why I’m here, because I worry about those guys before I put myself first."