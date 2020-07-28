Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.7 Billion to Charity

Breaking News

MacKenzie Scott truly is putting her money where her mouth is -- she just announced she's donated nearly 2 BILLION BUCKS to a slew of charities.

MacKenzie, who restored her maiden name after divorcing Jeff Bezos, said Tuesday, "Like many, I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror." Referring to her enormous wealth, she acknowledged the privilege and opportunities she had and said she wanted to help organizations that level the playing field for all.

As she put it, "Many will choose to share some of what they have with people whose equal participation is essential to the construction of a better world."

Here's the breakdown of her jaw-dropping gift:

-$586.7 million to racial equity

-$46 million to LGBTQ+ equity

-$133 million to gender equity

-$399.5 million to economic mobility

-$55 million to empathy and bridging divides

-$72 million to functional democracy

-$128.3 million to public health

-$130 million to global development

-$125 million to climate change

MacKenzie -- who last year pledged to give away the majority of her wealth -- wanted to make it crystal clear ... she didn't just blindly shove money to non-profit organizations. She said, "On this list, 91% of the racial equity organizations are run by leaders of color, 100% of the LGBTQ+ equity organizations are run by LGBTQ+ leaders, and 83% of the gender equity organizations are run by women."

As you'd expect, she's getting big props for her donation, although that's not always a given ... as her ex-husband knows. Remember, even though Jeff's thrown his support firmly behind the Black Lives Matter movement, that hasn't stopped others from targeting him ... like when his D.C. home was targeted by angry protesters with a guillotine.