Guess Who This Basketball Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Basketball Kid Turned Into!
7/30/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this ballin' young man was shooting hoops in the NBA, he was just another middle school athlete growing up in Melbourne, Australia.
This basketball kid showed off his sports skills at an early age, which made him the first-round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA draft at just the age of 22. The talent didn't stop there because he was also named NBA Rookie of the Year back in 2018.
You may recognize this famous face out and about with a Kardashian sister -- whom he dated on and off for about a year.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.