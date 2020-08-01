Trump-Supporting Grandma Outs Grandson as Alleged Portland Bomber

A 69-year-old Trumper grandma turned her grandson in after watching someone throw a bomb into the Portland federal courthouse, recognizing him and then outing him to authorities.

The woman, Karla Fox, says she noticed the alleged bomber was wearing a unique, olive vest with the word "ICONS" emblazoned on it. She saw him throw an object toward the courthouse and almost immediately thereafter there was a huge explosion and flames shot up near the front door.

The woman told the New York Post she immediately connected the dots ... "I bought the vest for him after he found one online after getting hit with rubber bullets the night before at the protest."

She even posted a glowing review of the item on Hibbett, saying, "I got this for my grandson who's a protester downtown, he uses it every night and says it does the job."

Now, get this ... she ID'd her son as the alleged bomber on social media, under the handle @trumpsgirl2020.

Her grandson, 18-year-old Gabriel "Rico" Agard-Berryhill, was arrested by Federal marshals and charged with felony arson. He faces years in prison if convicted.

The young man told the Post, "The device I've been accused of allegedly throwing was allegedly given to me by an unknown protester with full face coverings ... I was allegedly told that it was a strobe firework that wouldn't damage the building or harm anyone around it."

As for grandma ... she told the NY Post she didn't know her grandson's politics, which is odd since he was part of the Portland protests.