Black Lives Matter Austin Protest Ends in Gunfire with One Dead

Austin Protest Ends in Gunfire with One Dead

A man was shot dead Saturday night during a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin.

The protest was largely peaceful, with cops there monitoring the scene, when a confrontation erupted and 5 gunshots rang out.

Before opening fire, the shooter, who was driving a car, sped at the protesters in an apparent attempt to strike them.

The victim, identified as Garrett Foster, reportedly was protesting, carrying a rifle and approached the shooter's car, and that's when he was struck.

Foster's mother, Sheila, claims her son was pushing his fiancee in a wheelchair before the shooting. She says, "This gentleman got out of his car and started firing shots, and my son was shot three times."

The suspect has been arrested and is in custody. Cops say he's cooperating.