Bay Area Investor Soliciting Teacher For Backyard School
Bay Area Investor Teach My Kid and Kids in Need In My Yard ... ... And I'll Pay Handsomely
8/3/2020 9:24 AM PT
Here's a unique, super interesting job posting ... an investor in the San Francisco Bay Area wants to hire a teacher to teach a small group of students in his backyard.
Jason Calacanis is the man behind the ad ... he says he's looking for the best 4th to 6th-grade teacher in the Bay Area who wants a 1-year contract ... teaching 2 to 7 students in an outdoor setting.
Jason, who's invested in startups like Uber and Robinhood, is offering the teacher a higher-paying salary and says anyone who refers the teacher he hires will get a $2,000 UberEats gift card.
The father of one is offering up his backyard micro-school to other Bay Area students in the 4th or 5th grade ... and he says half the spots will be given free to kids in need.
San Francisco students will be "distance learning" this school year due to the pandemic, a fancy way of saying online schooling, but Jason seems to think a micro-school could be the next big thing ... and there's a way of doing good for people in need in the process.
