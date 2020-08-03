Bay Area Investor Soliciting Teacher For Backyard School

Teach My Kid and Kids in Need In My Yard ...

Here's a unique, super interesting job posting ... an investor in the San Francisco Bay Area wants to hire a teacher to teach a small group of students in his backyard.

Jason Calacanis is the man behind the ad ... he says he's looking for the best 4th to 6th-grade teacher in the Bay Area who wants a 1-year contract ... teaching 2 to 7 students in an outdoor setting.

Jason, who's invested in startups like Uber and Robinhood, is offering the teacher a higher-paying salary and says anyone who refers the teacher he hires will get a $2,000 UberEats gift card.

The father of one is offering up his backyard micro-school to other Bay Area students in the 4th or 5th grade ... and he says half the spots will be given free to kids in need.