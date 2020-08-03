Customer Slaps Burger King Employee During Rant, Gets Fired & Charged
8/3/2020 1:37 PM PT
1:36 PM PT -- Cops tell us the man, 21-year-old Austin Addison, was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
This Burger King lounge is anything but chill ... a customer slapped the hell out of an employee to punctuate a racist rant, and the incident was caught on camera.
Here's the deal ... the video picks up with the upset customer screaming about a BK employee who "can't count except for robbery and stealing stuff." Next, the man threatens to somehow get the employee put in jail for the rest of her life.
Sounds like he was allegedly shorted on some chicken nuggets and decided it would be a good idea to yell and scream at the manager, or whoever was working the counter, without a face covering ... and make his point with a slap to the face.
The open-handed slap allegedly came courtesy of a dude in Pennsylvania ... and it cost him more than the price of a Whopper ... his employer, Harbor Freight Tools, said Monday it gave him the boot.
The BK employee took it all in stride, and tried to warn the guy he was on camera ... but that didn't stop the slap heard around the lounge.
