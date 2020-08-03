Emmitt Smith and Wife Pat Separating After 20 Years of Marriage
8/3/2020 5:56 AM PT
Emmitt Smith and his beauty queen wife, Pat, have announced they're separating -- just months after celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.
"We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate," the 51-year-old Hall of Famer announced in a joint statement with Pat.
"We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends."
"We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community and businesses."
The Dallas Cowboys legend married Pat -- a former Miss Virginia USA beauty queen -- back in April 2000. They have 3 children together.
the breakup is shocking considering Pat had just written a pretty emotional love letter to Emmitt for their 20th anniversary ... saying, "Hubby, I love you so dearly and I'm extremely grateful for all that we have built together and for the love that we share together."
Before Emmitt, Pat was married to Martin Lawrence from 1995 to 1997.
