Emmitt Smith and Wife Pat Separating After 20 Years of Marriage

Breaking News

Emmitt Smith and his beauty queen wife, Pat, have announced they're separating -- just months after celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

"We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate," the 51-year-old Hall of Famer announced in a joint statement with Pat.

"We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends."

"We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community and businesses."

The Dallas Cowboys legend married Pat -- a former Miss Virginia USA beauty queen -- back in April 2000. They have 3 children together.

the breakup is shocking considering Pat had just written a pretty emotional love letter to Emmitt for their 20th anniversary ... saying, "Hubby, I love you so dearly and I'm extremely grateful for all that we have built together and for the love that we share together."