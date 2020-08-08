Massive Brawl Breaks Out at Belgian Beach, Cops Versus Rowdy Public

Play video content

Americans are far from the only ones going stir-crazy -- because chaos can be found anywhere these days ... notably, Belgium, where cops are fighting their own citizens.

Check out this insane brouhaha that broke out Saturday at a Blankenberge beach -- where cops were sent in to break up a crowd of young'ns who were sitting on the breakwater ... this after a lifeguard had told them to scram since it was prohibited.

Welp, when the cops showed ... all hell broke loose. The video picks up right in the middle of the action -- officers were creeping upon beach-goers with batons drawn and face masks on, but the crowd was quick to strike back early and often ... against the cops and even against themselves.

You see some people trying to stop the violence, to no avail. People are hurling beach chairs and umbrella poles and umbrellas. Speaking of the latter, watch how one guy straight up swings a giant beach umbrella at a cop, who doesn't flinch.