Woman From 'Freedom to Breathe Agency' Threatens Employee Over Masks

Play video content @wittlelizzy/Tik Tok

This is disgusting ... a woman claiming to be a member of the "Freedom to Breathe Agency" tried to bully and threaten a store employee who apparently dared to tell her to wear a mask.

The woman tells the worker she can be personally sued for trying to enforce the mask policy. It seems the woman entered the store to make a point, because she's holding a clipboard with documents ... one of which she hands to the employee which outlines what the woman says is the constitutional right not to wear a mask. Just ridiculous.

The business cards for the "Freedom to Breathe Agency" is super deceptive ... it has a Dept. of Justice logo emblazoned on it. For the naive ... this is NOT a government agency.

The card reads ... "Wearing a face mask posses (sic) a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) I am not required to disclose my condition to you."