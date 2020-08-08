Woman From 'Freedom to Breathe Agency' Threatens Employee Over Masks
Coronavirus Woman From 'Freedom to Breathe Agency' Back Off, Or You'll Get Sued!!!
8/8/2020 7:32 AM PT
This is disgusting ... a woman claiming to be a member of the "Freedom to Breathe Agency" tried to bully and threaten a store employee who apparently dared to tell her to wear a mask.
The woman tells the worker she can be personally sued for trying to enforce the mask policy. It seems the woman entered the store to make a point, because she's holding a clipboard with documents ... one of which she hands to the employee which outlines what the woman says is the constitutional right not to wear a mask. Just ridiculous.
The business cards for the "Freedom to Breathe Agency" is super deceptive ... it has a Dept. of Justice logo emblazoned on it. For the naive ... this is NOT a government agency.
The card reads ... "Wearing a face mask posses (sic) a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) I am not required to disclose my condition to you."
She might as well start the "Right to Die Agency" ... because that's effectively what she's promoting.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.