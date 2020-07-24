Rhode Island 'Karen' Demands Guys in Pickup Truck Stop Driving by Her House

Play video content

A belligerent, maskless Rhode Island woman chased down a couple guys in a pickup truck, and screamed bloody murder because they ... wait for it ... drove past her house.

The latest 'Karen' -- AKA a sign everyone's losing their minds -- pulled up to the Apponaug Marina in Warwick, RI and went on a profanity-laced tirade about the truck ... "I don't care how fast you were going, stop driving past my house with that piece of s**t!"

She added ... "I bet you live in a s**thole too. Do you live in your f***ing truck, you piece of s**t?!"

The collateral damage here is a poor guy named Barry, who "Karen" apparently knows -- she turned her rage on him, demanding he be responsible for keeping the men in the pickup truck away from her neighborhood.

She even told Barry if he didn't, there'd be "hell to pay!"

When Barry didn't budge, she called the police ... and mistakenly thought she knew the 2 men. We reached out to the Warwick police, who tell us cops did receive a call for a "motor vehicle offense" and interviewed the parties involved. There were no arrests or charges, and everyone left.