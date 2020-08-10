Police Put 8-year-old in Handcuffs, Take to Jail to Scare Him Straight

Play video content

Here's police in Florida scaring an 8-year-old boy into straightening up his act ... by slapping handcuffs on him and taking him to the slammer.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump claims the boy Key West police tried to scare straight has special needs, and he's ripping cops for their tactics.

As you can see in the video, the young boy is so small his hands are too tiny for the cuffs and they fall off his wrists. Crump says the kid is only 3.5 feet tall and 64 pounds.

Police body cam footage also shows officers lecturing the boy as they lead him out of his elementary school and into the back of a squad car. Crump says the kid was then taken to a real jail for processing. Ya know, just like an adult.

U.S. politician Julian Castro also shared the shocking footage on social media, calling the incident "unbelievable" and saying "police should have no role in punishing our kids or pulling traumatic stunts like this on our schools."