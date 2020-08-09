Black Lives Matter Protesters Beaten by Pro-Police Protesters in Wild Fight

A pro-police group beat a group of Black Lives Matter counter-protesters ... and you actually hear someone from the pro-police group say don't use weapons but punching is encouraged.

The group -- Back the Blue -- was holding a rally in Fort Collins, Colorado Saturday when some Black Lives Matter protesters showed up.

It appears the Back the Blue crowd went after the BLM protesters, and you hear someone shout, "Everybody keep their hands off their weapons. Keep punching each other in the face. Don't shoot anybody."