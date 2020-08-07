H.S. Cheerleader Demands School Action After Team Poses W/ Confederate Flag

Breaking News

A Black cheerleader in Alabama is so LIVID overseeing her white H.S. teammates posing with a confederate flag ... she quit the squad and is now demanding school action ASAP.

Reagan Coleman says back in early July ... one of her cheerleading teammates at Daphne High School posted a picture on Instagram that deeply disturbed her.

In the photo, six girls -- all of whom are white -- held up a T-shirt that read, "I Heart Redneck Boys" ... with a confederate flag placed inside of the heart's image.

Coleman told WKRG-TV in Alabama when she first viewed the picture, she immediately saw "hate." Reagan's mother, Latitiah, said she had a similar reaction.

"There’s no two sides to that flag," Reagan's mom said. "That means hatred, That’s what it stands for for us."

Reagan and her mom say even though the photo was eventually taken down after backlash ... they still wanted to see action from school officials over it all.

But, Latitiah says when she went to complain ... she claims she got the runaround at every level.

"I went from the coach to the principal, from the principal to the superintendent. And I kept getting vague answers. It was almost like everybody was reading a script," Latitiah said.

Reagan, who's one of just two Black members of the cheer team, says when she showed up to practice about two weeks after the picture was posted ... nothing was done, so she quit.

Now, she's created a change.org petition to implore school officials to punish the girls for the photo.

"They have faced remotely no consequences and are still on Daphne’s Cheer Team," Reagan said. "As 1/2 black girls on the cheer team, I knew I needed to speak up about this matter and Daphne’s negligence."

Baldwin County Public Schools released a statement on the matter saying, "We are aware of the situation and it has been handled at the local school level. As with any student issue, federal law prohibits us from discussing disciplinary actions, if any, involving our students."

"Our system has implemented sensitivity programs and Superintendent Tyler has stressed that we have a zero-tolerance for racism and bullying in our system."

Reagan, though, insists little-to-nothing has been done.

"I am not trying to ignite hate on these girls, I just simply want everyone to see what Daphne High School allows," she said in the petition. "Daphne’s Administration team has failed to release any statements or contact anyone back concerning this matter. Daphne is known for keeping things like this hidden and swept under the rug."