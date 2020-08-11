'The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Retires After 10th Iceland's Strongest Man Win

Breaking News

Icelandic behemoth Hafthor Bjornsson -- AKA "The Mountain" from "Game of Thrones" -- is calling it QUITS ... retiring from Strongman competitions after another dominant victory!

The 31-year-old legend made the stunning announcement Sunday after being crowned Iceland's Strongest Man for the 10th consecutive year!

"Great way to finish my strongman career," Bjornsson said ... "Now a different journey starts and I’m super excited."

Bjornsson definitely went out with a bang -- winning all 6 events at the Iceland competition ... a clean sweep.

But, he's not completely shutting the door on a comeback -- saying he'll continue to train ... and he'll see how he feels after taking some time off.

"Maybe I’ll never return but never say never right. I’m still only 31 years old and could come back in a few years if my heart wants it!"

"Right now my heart tells me that I need to be healthy for my family and do what’s best for them!"

Bjornsson's wife is pregnant with their second child.

Even if he never competes again, he's got one helluva resume:

-- He the prestigious World's Strongest Man Competition in 2018

-- He won 3 straight Arnold Strongman Classics (2018, 2019, 2020)

-- He holds the record for heaviest deadlift at 1,104 pounds, which he set in May 2020.

Of course, Bjornsson also became an International TV star thanks to his head-crushing role on "Game of Thrones."