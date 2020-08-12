Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Make First Joint Appearance as Running Mates

Play video content Live Stream

It's public premiere day for Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris -- the Democratic Party's Prez and VP candidates are about to make their first joint appearance ... and we're live streaming.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and his running mate will make their debut near Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware ... one day after he invited the Cali Senator to join the ticket. It's set to begin at 1:30 PM PT.

Biden's historic choice makes Harris the first Black woman to join a major party's Presidential ticket -- and she's the first candidate of Jamaican and Asian descent. Her parents were Indian and Jamaican immigrants.

.@KamalaHarris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action.

Harris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action.

Harris is also only the third woman to be selected to join the ticket as VP for a major party ... behind Alaska's Republican Gov. Sarah Palin and NYC Democratic Rep. Geraldine Ferraro.

As we reported ... it appeared Biden was all but going to pick Harris, when back in July a reporter got a peek at his cheat sheet during a news conference that included Harris' name with the words ... "don't hold grudges." The "grudges" note is in reference to their first debate, where Harris attacked Biden for his stand against school bussing ... something Harris benefited from during her school days.

Harris would go on to endorse Biden in March after she suspended her own presidential campaign. Biden's announcement has already paid dividends, literally.

NEWS: ActBlue processed $10.8 million in four hours after Kamala pick.



It had processed $2.3 million those same four hours on Monday, suggesting a $8.5 million Biden windfall.



Campaign says it is biggest day for grassroots $$$.https://t.co/hNWUc4VA1O — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 12, 2020 @ShaneGoldmacher