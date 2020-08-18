Ashton Kutcher Burns His Original Art for Futuristic Charity Auction

Play video content Exclusive Cryptograph

Ashton Kutcher torched one of his doodles, but not because he's a frustrated artist going back to the drawing board ... quite the opposite, and it's all for charity.

Of course, "The Ranch" and "That '70s Show" star is known for being a techie, and he's now involved in a new crypto-technology that creates digital collectibles that can't be forged or destroyed ... a platform called Cryptograph.

Ashton demonstrates the concept by setting his original hand-drawn work of art ablaze, but noting he took the only digital photo of it and added it to the Cryptograph ... thus immortalizing his doodle forever.

So now, much like an original Picasso or Van Gogh on display at a fancy art museum, an original Kutcher's up for grabs on the blockchain platform ... and the proceeds are going to a good cause.

The money for Ashton's doodle will benefit Global Wildlife Conservation and Oxygen Seven, which aims to reforest the planet.