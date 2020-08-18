Cuba Gooding Jr. Sued for Allegedly Raping Woman in Hotel in 2013

Cuba Gooding Jr. allegedly coerced a woman to his hotel room and raped her before falling asleep and allowing her to escape ... this according to an explosive new lawsuit.

The suit's been filed by a Jane Doe ... who claims Gooding raped her in 2013 at The Mercer hotel in NYC. According to the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the woman and her friend met Gooding at a restaurant's VIP lounge on the evening of August 24, and he invited them for drinks back at the hotel.

The woman claims Gooding arranged for a cab to take him and her to the hotel -- and says she planned to meet her friend at the hotel bar -- but once they got to The Mercer ... he asked her to go to his room so he could change.

According to the suit ... the woman was hesitant but Gooding said it would be quick, but once inside the room, she claims he turned on music, blocked the door and began to undress.

Jane Doe says she tried to leave, but Gooding stopped her and forcibly began to sexually assault her with his hands. She alleges she resisted and said "no" several times, but Gooding became physically aggressive and threw her on the bed.

Then, according to the docs, Gooding "aggressively removed Plaintiff’s underwear" and vaginally raped her. She alleges he did not wear a condom and raped her until he ejaculated.

In the suit, she says Gooding went to the bathroom afterward, but as she was attempting to get out of the bed, he returned and raped her again ... this time anally.

She says they both laid in the bed after this as she feared he would rape her a third time, but he fell asleep ... allowing her to leave his hotel room.

Jane Doe is suing Gooding for a "crime of violence" based on gender and seeking damages.

Cuba's attorney, Mark Heller, tells TMZ ..."Clearly, this is a fabricated accusation that was never reported to the police -- and forms no basis for any claim at this point with 7 years having passed."

