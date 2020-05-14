Cuba Gooding Jr. Sings to Nurses Fighting COVID-19 in Anaheim

Play video content Exclusive OCTV

Cuba Gooding Jr. is doing his part to lift the spirits of the brave women fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines ... with an uplifting song and tale of his own perseverance.

The "Jerry Maguire" star serenaded the nurses at 2 of the biggest medical facilities in Anaheim, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Orange County ... singing a song he learned as a youngster in church.

Cuba ditched his mask to sing and tell an inspiring story of his own trials and tribulations in the Anaheim area ... recalling the time he was so down on his luck he was homeless and living in a shelter.

The actor says the community in Anaheim and nearby Tustin rallied around him when he was struggling ... and he says the good folks in Orange County will always have the nurse's backs.