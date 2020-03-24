Ben Affleck and His Quarantine Bae Ana de Armas Stretch Their Legs

Ben Affleck will tell ya, if he's gonna risk it all ... his new GF, Ana de Armas, is definitely worth it -- hence the couple venturing out together with her pooch.

You can tell Ana and Ben got that new love thing going -- 'cause they were all smiles while out walking the dog Monday afternoon in Los Angeles. They were laughing it up ... finding some momentary joy during the pandemic.

It's true, they're not practicing very good social distancing -- but this could also be a tell-tale sign they're quarantining together. Talk about some getting-to-know-you time!!!

One thing's for sure ... Ben and Ana -- who met on the set of the film, "Deep Water" -- can't get enough of each other. As we've reported ... they were first spotted hanging out in Ana's native country of Cuba.

Not long after, they were all over each other again ... this time Ben playing the perfect Instagram BF role in Costa Rica.