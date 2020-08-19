Barack Obama Set to Scorch Donald Trump in His DNC Speech

Breaking News

Barack Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention will be a blistering, all-out admonishment of Donald Trump ... no punches pulled.

Excerpts from the former President's upcoming DNC speech have been released, and if it stays true to form, what Obama's got to say is jaw-dropping ... and 45's not going to be pleased.

Obama obviously knows Joe Biden and supports him, but he says he held out hope Trump would rise to the occasion when he took office and take the job seriously for the sake of the country ... but it didn't happen.

He says Trump shows no interest in his job, in putting in the work or finding common ground. Obama accuses Trump of being divisive, disrespectful and using his power to help himself and his friends.

Obama claims Trump has "no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves."

Even more bluntly ... Obama says Trump hasn't grown into the job of POTUS simply because he can't do it, and points to the dire consequences he believes are the result of his incompetence.

The former Prez then addresses those who are still undecided on who to vote for -- or possibly just feel defeated at this point -- by praising and vouching for his good buddy, Joe ... who he believes can "lead this country out of dark times and build it back better."

Barack's speech comes on the heels of his wife, Michelle, also taking direct aim at Trump's failures and ripping on his poor performance in The White House