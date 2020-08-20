Michael Jackson Estate Stops Funko POP! from Using Image of MJ Dolls

Exclusive

Michael Jackson's Funko POP! dolls might belong on a shelf somewhere, but they had no business being on the company's site for years now ... and his estate just put an end to it.

Sources tell TMZ ... attorneys for the MJ estate recently noticed Funko POP! was still using images of the rare Michael Jackson collection that hit the market nearly a decade ago on their website in what the estate considered a way to keep fans engaged.

Fact is ... we're told the estate did do a 2-year licensing deal with Funko in 2011, but that expired in 2013. However, Funko collectors could still access images of the dolls in the website catalogues ... a no-no for Mike's Estate.

As for the dolls, the original collection featured 5 -- one for Bad, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean and one in a sequined jacket -- and they still do pretty well on the resale market. In fact, there's a Smooth Criminal doll on Amazon for nearly $300.

In any case, Funko got the message, and agreed to pull the images of the MJ dolls ... so the MJ Estate was satisfied.