Guess Who This Brunette Boy Turned Into!
8/21/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this posing pipsqueak was heating up the music charts with his charm and talent, he was just another cute kid growing up in Harlan, Kentucky.
This little lad is best known for being the lead singer of a hot boy band in the late '90s which launched his career and eventually led to a famous reality show that deep dove into the relationship with his now ex-wife.
Now, you can find this smiling sweetie as a beloved and humorous television personality hosting many shows such as Netflix's new dating program, "Love Is Blind."
