O.J. Simpson Flirting with Danger, Women at Crowded Vegas Hot Spot

THIS IS HOW PEOPLE DIE!!

No, not the O.J. part of the video ... THE NO MASK PART OF THE VIDEO!!

(Though maybe the O.J. part of the video, too).

Point is, this is O.J. Simpson holding court Thursday night at a Vegas hot spot with no regard for the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see in the video ... O.J. was up close and personal with a bunch of people at JING lounge in Summerland. He's like the mayor out there.

Obviously, Juice is allowed to go out and have dinner ... but it seems he was pretty cavalier with the mask situation -- barely anyone around him appeared to be wearing one as they crowded around each other for a fun night out.

The place was rockin' -- with bottle service, music and fans asking O.J. for pics (yes, seriously).

In fact, an unmasked Simpson wrapped his arm around a female admirer for a photo just like it was pre-COVID times.

Problem is ... Nevada ain't exactly in the clear yet.

The state has reported 64,433 total confirmed cases and 1,185 total COVID-19-related deaths ... with 849 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.