Ron Rivera Diagnosed with Skin Cancer, Will Coach Washington in 2020

Breaking News

Ron Rivera has announced he's been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer -- but says it won't stop him from coaching then Washington Football Team in 2020.

58-year-old Rivera informed his players Thursday night he's undergoing treatment for squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node.

The coach says it's "very treatable and curable."

Rivera told ESPN's Adam Schefter, "I'm planning to go on coaching. Doctors encouraged me to do it, too. They said, 'If you feel strongly, do it. Don't slow down, do your physical activities.' But everyone keeps telling me by week three or four, you'll start feeling it."

Rivera says he first discovered an unusual lump on his neck back in July -- and followed up with a doctor. He was formally diagnosed with cancer just two weeks ago.

"I was stunned," Rivera said ... "But I was angry because I feel like I'm in the best health I've been in."

"I'm going through the proper treatment. This will be fine."