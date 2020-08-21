Sen. Tom Carper Drops F-Bombs Over Zoom Issues During USPS Hearing

Play video content

Sen. Tom Carper ain't afraid to drop an f-bomb or 3 when he can't get into Zoom -- like the rest of us -- but his technical issues happened on live TV. As he might put it ... f**king oops!!!

The Senator from Delaware was invited to take the virtual floor during Friday's USPS hearing. It was his turn to grill embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, but he apparently had connectivity issues when Sen. Ron Johnson called on him.

Tom's response was direct and to the point -- "F***, f***, f***," he screamed while trying to get an aide to help. Seems the Senator didn't realize his audio was fully intact, even if his video wasn't at first.

The Senators ended up having a good laugh about it. Sen. Johnson joked they didn't want to be on TV again before Carper was finally able to join.

Those who know me know that there are few things that get me more fired up than protecting the Postal Service!#DontMessWithUSPS — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) August 21, 2020 @SenatorCarper

Sen. F-bomb's a good sport about his four-letter flubs. He tweeted a few things get him more fired up than protecting the USPS.