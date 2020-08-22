What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Do not let these two almost identical images of Josephine Skriver trip you up ... Stay focused and see if you can spot the switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The hot model was seen on the job, during a shoot in New York City, earlier this week ... and we made a few changes to this sneaky snap! Take a really good look around these two pics and see if you have what it takes to figure out the differences between the two super-similar snaps!