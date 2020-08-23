Kim Kardashian Looks To Expand Beauty Biz To Skincare With 'KKW Skin'

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian seems to be expanding her beauty biz ... 'cause it looks like she's now ready to tackle the world of skincare!!!

Kim's legal team filed new docs to lock up the rights to "KKW Skin."

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim wants to sell "KKW Skin" products in retail outlets known for skincare and cosmetics.

Kim's planning to put her moniker on pretty much every skincare product under the sun ... preparations, moisturizers, lotions, creams, cleansers, toners, facial scrubs, body scrubs, facial mists, serums, masks, balms, facial oils, body oils, peels and powders.

Basically, everything you could possibly buy to take care of your skin and try and look like her.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim's beauty biz reached billion-dollar status in June, courtesy of a massive deal with cosmetic conglomerate Coty Inc., which forked out $200 million for a 20% stake in KKW's biz, valuing her co. at a cool $1 BILLION.

As we first told you ... Kim's deal with Coty would include skin, hair, personal and nail products.