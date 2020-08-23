Asteroid Could Hit the U.S. Day Before 2020 Presidential Election

OK ... we're in the grip of a pandemic, there are tropical storms swirling around the country, police shootings seem like an everyday occurrence, Trump is making rumblings he won't leave office even if he loses ... and now, an asteroid may hit the U.S. hours before the election.

NASA broke the news ... an asteroid is on a trajectory to hit the United States of America on November 2, 2020.

The good news ... it's 6.5 feet in diameter and there's only a 1% chance it will hit somewhere in the country. With our luck in 2020, who's betting that it will miss?

The space agency is saying there are 3 possible points of impact, but they weren't specific.