'Ink Master' Daniel Silva Gets Jail Time, Probation in Corey La Barrie's Death Case

"Ink Master" star Daniel Silva has just been sentenced in his criminal case involving the death of his friend, YouTube star Corey La Barrie, but he won't be spending much longer behind bars.

Silva was sentenced Tuesday to 4 years in state prison but that sentence is suspended. He did, however, get 365 days in county jail with 216 days of credit. He's also getting 5 years of probation and 250 hours of community service.

His attorney, Mike Cavalluzzi, tells TMZ ... Daniel believes the sentence is fair, and in serving the probation there is a chance the charge can be reduced to a misdemeanor in the future. Cavalluzzi added, "It's important to Daniel to work with Corey's family to make sure the memory of his friend is never forgotten."

As we first reported ... Silva pled no contest to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence last month. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the 2nd-degree murder charge ... this according to the L.A. County D.A.'s Office. Cavalluzzi was confident Daniel would beat the murder charge following the fatal crash of a McLaren sports car back in May.

TMZ broke the story ... Daniel was busted and charged with 2nd-degree murder after Corey died from injuries in a car wreck just hours after they left Corey's 25th birthday party. Corey was a passenger in the car. We were told Daniel was seen drinking before getting behind the wheel of the car.