Nebraska Football Players Sue Big Ten Conference Over Postponed Season

8 Nebraska football players have filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference ... in hopes to reverse the decision to postpone the 2020 season.

Long story short ... the players claim there was no transparency about what happened behind the scenes leading up to the decision to postpone the season ... and they're demanding answers.

The suit points to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren who announced there had been a vote of Big Ten presidents and chancellors who had overwhelmingly voted in favor of pushing the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, the players say they don't believe there was an actual vote -- claiming reps from multiple Big Ten schools have made public statements that there was no formal vote.

If there was no vote, the players believe the decision to push the season is invalid -- and they're demanding a judge get to the bottom of the issue asap.

The players include linebackers Garrett Snodgrass, Jackson Hannah and Garrett Nelson ... along with defensive tackle Ethan Piper, safety Noa Pola-Gates, wide out Alante Brown and linemen Brant and Brig Banks.

Attorney Mike Flood, who reps the players, issued a statement saying, "This lawsuit isn't about money or damages, it's about real life relief."