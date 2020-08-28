Adam Silver Breaks Silence on NBA Boycotts, 'I Understand the Pain, Anger'

Breaking News

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is finally speaking out about the boycotts that rocked the league -- saying, "I understand the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us are feeling in this moment."

Silver issued a league-wide statement to players and staff explaining his thoughts on the outrage over the shooting of Jacob Blake ... and says he's working with players on ways the league can help players take meaningful action.

"First, let me say that I wholeheartedly support NBA and WNBA players and their commitment to shining a light on important issues of social justice," Silver said.

"While I don't walk in the same shoes as Black men and women, I can see the trauma and fear that racialized violence causes and how it continues the painful legacy of racial inequity that persists in our country."

Silver says he spoke with NBA players, coaches and team governors on Thursday -- with the hope of figuring out the next steps to "further our collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality."

"The discussion centered around how we can best collaborate to address a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for police and criminal justice reform."

Silver says the league will have a finalized plan, which will be made public, later today.

"I understand that some of you feel the league should be doing more. I hear you -- and please know that I am focused on ensuring that we as a league are effecting real change both within our organization and in communities across the country."

Silver says he wants to encourage players to continue to speak out and work with the league on making real change.