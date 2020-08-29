24-Year-Old McDonald's Hamburger Still Looks Fresh

Play video content @aly.sherb/Tik Tok

A woman put a McDonald's burger and fries in a shoebox 24 years ago and tucked it away ... revealing what it looks like nearly a quarter-century later, and ... well, we think it's impressive.

The fries look like they were made 30 minutes before, but the real shock is the burger. The bun has zero mold and the meat looks like it did at Micky D's back in the day.

So, here's the question ... WHY? Why didn't it rot? Why isn't there mold? What's the deal with the burger and fries?

It seems legit ... the bag certainly looks 24 years old.