It seems like The Oppenheim Group is showing off way more than just some luxury real estate!

These Hollywood hotties have been taking over Netflix's top 10 watch list ... and with these hot shots, it's no wonder why! It seems as though this steamy cast is bringing the heat in more ways than just those heated arguments!

So, let's put a pause on the drama for a second and focus on figuring out which cast member is in the sexy snap ... Get a good look at all the agents by checking out our gallery of 'Selling Sunset' hot bods and then take your best guess!