Little Girl Hurled in the Air After Terrifying Kite Mishap

A small child got the scare of her young life as she was lifted in the air -- WAY up in the air -- by a very large kite.

Video captured the incident at a kite festival in Taiwan. A 3-year-old girl was there enjoying the majesty of the long, flowing kites, when she became entangled in the strings of one of them.

The crowd watched in horror as the girl was propelled in the air by an orange kite ... high up in the air, as people on the ground watched helplessly.