Tom Ernsting Rips Through Shirtless Yardwork -- Hot Dad Alert!

This week's Summer Hot Shots is coming to you from South Haven where professional model and proud father Tom Ernsting ditched his shirt and put some major muscles into his landscaping before Labor Day Weekend around his Michigan homestead.

When Tom Ernsting isn't sharing these dirty photos for you to plant yourself in front of, he loves to explore the world, focus on his fitness regime and spend quality time with his son.

Can you dig it?

This year’s Summer Hot Shots are coming to you a little differently … we have teamed up with smoke shows from around the world to create some eye-popping photo galleries with a DIY flare (social distancing, duh!) for you to enjoy.