White Cop in SC Suspended for Saying N-Word Twice on Video

A white police officer in South Carolina dropped the n-word twice during an absurd argument -- claiming he was justified to say it because a Black man used it, and now he's been suspended.

The cop -- Sgt. Chad Walker -- went on a tirade against a group of patrons outside a bar Saturday night after being called out for the way he was treating some of the people of color ... specifically, the Black guy he claims called him the n-word.

After loudly repeating the n-word twice, Sgt. Walker doubles down on his belief it's okay for him to say it ... despite protests from the crowd for him to stop saying it. He was finally led away by another cop.

The full body cam footage shows Sgt. Chad in the bar, ordering a few patrons to put their drinks down and leave or face arrest ... while enforcing the governor's order to stop serving alcohol at 11 PM amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As one table leaves, the cop accuses the Black man in the video of being "colorblind" for directing the n-word at him, though it's not clear that he did.

Sgt. Walker's been suspended by the Columbia PD and its Chief has apologized, saying the officer failed to fulfill the standards of the department.